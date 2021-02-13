Poeltl registered 14 points (7-7 FG, 0-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and an assist across 28 minutes in Friday's win over the Hawks.

Poeltl didn't miss a single shot from the field and also left his mark defensively, pacing the Spurs in rebounds, steals and blocks. This was Poeltl's second double-double over his last three starts, and he has delivered a few decent performances since moving to the starting lineup as the replacement of LaMarcus Aldridge (hip). Poeltl is averaging 10.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game over his last five appearances, all of them as a starter.