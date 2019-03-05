Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Game-time call vs. Hawks
Poeltl is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to left hamstring soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
It's unknown as to when this latest injury cropped up, but his status for San Antonio's upcoming matchup is in jeopardy at this point. He'll likely test the hamstring in either morning shootaround or pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...