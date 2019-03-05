Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Game-time call vs. Hawks

Poeltl is questionable for Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to left hamstring soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

It's unknown as to when this latest injury cropped up, but his status for San Antonio's upcoming matchup is in jeopardy at this point. He'll likely test the hamstring in either morning shootaround or pregame warmups before a decision on his availability is made.

