Poeltl and the Spurs will not play Tuesday against the Pistons after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With COVID-19 contact tracing ongoing, Tuesday's game will be rescheduled for later in the season. For now, the Spurs' next game arrives Wednesday night in Cleveland, but depending on the results of the tracing, it's possible that game could also be in jeopardy.