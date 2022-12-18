Poeltl (knee) started and played 21 minutes in Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Heat, finishing with seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals.

Poeltl was on a minutes cap in his first game since Nov. 26, after a right knee bruise kept him sidelined for the Spurs' previous seven contests. Prior to Saturday, Poeltl had been averaging 27.3 minutes per game for the season, so expect him to return to his normal level of playing time in another contest or two. With Poetl back in action Saturday, Zach Collins moved to the bench after serving as the primary starter while Poeltl was out.