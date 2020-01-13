Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Grabs 10 boards against former club

Poeltl provided four points (2-3 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.

Poeltl had earned 15 minutes or less in six straight showings prior to this one, and he has just six double-digit rebounding efforts through 38 appearances this season. Still, Poeltl is maintaining career-high per-game averages in boards, assists and blocks.