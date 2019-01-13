Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Grabs 10 boards in 19 minutes

Poeltl provided six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Thunder.

Poeltl saw more minutes than Pau Gasol, who started his second straight contest since returning from an extended injury absence. The 23-year-old big man has recorded double-digit boards three times through 40 appearances this season, with all of them coming in the last 17 matchups. Despite earning fewer minutes per game than last year, Poeltl is pitching in career-high averages in rebounding and assists.