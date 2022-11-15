Poeltl produced six points (3-6 FG), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes during Monday's 132-95 loss to the Warriors.

Poeltl attempted six or fewer shots for the fifth time this season and failed to score in double figures for the fifth time over his last eight appearances after reaching that plateau in six straight contests to start the campaign. Despite the poor scoring numbers, the veteran big man remains a top-75 fantasy player due to his rebounding and shot-blocking prowess. On the season, Poeltl is averaging 12.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game.