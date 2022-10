Poeltl recorded eight points (4-4 FG), 10 rebounds, five assists and a blocked shot across 25 minutes Thursday in a preseason loss to the Thunder.

Poeltl took only four shots in the contest, but he made them all en route to eight points. The big man also led the Spurs with 10 boards and five dimes. Poeltl isn't a big-time scorer, but he's efficient from the field and is a top-20 fantasy center on the basis of his consistent numbers as a rebounder and shot blocker.