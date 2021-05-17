Poeltl scored 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-3 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds and three blocks across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

Poeltl returned from a one-game absence due to rest and played a fairly typical number of minutes in the final contest of the regular season. He saw a bigger offensive workload than usual and attempted a season-high 14 shots from the field. However, Poeltl did his primary damage on the defensive end of the floor, swatting multiple shots for the fifth time in his last six games and also reeling in double-digit rebounds. Overall, it was a successful regular season for Poeltl, as he averaged a career-high 26.7 minutes per game, which in turn allowed him to produce at the highest levels of his career in nearly every statistic. Poeltl should be locked into the starting center role throughout the team's postseason run.