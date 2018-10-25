Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Grabs five boards in Wednesday's loss

Poeltl posted two points (1-2 FG) and five rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 116-96 loss to the Pacers.

Poeltl returned to the starting lineup after Dante Cunningham drew the start during Monday's matchup with the Lakers. With the Lakers on tap for Saturday, it's possible Poeltl and Cunningham will swap roles once again. Still, regardless of who starts, Poeltl is not a reliable option outside of the very deepest leagues.