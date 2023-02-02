Poeltl accumulated 18 points (9-13 FG), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to Sacramento.

Poeltl got off to a great start offensively with six points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first quarter to go along with three boards, and an assist. He then attempted just four shots between the second and third quarters before going 4-of-5 from the field for eight points in the fourth. The center added five fourth-quarter rebounds to finish with a game-high 12 boards on the night and notch his 10th double-double of the season. On the downside, Poeltl also led the contest with five turnovers, while it was only his third time scoring 15 or more points since the start of January.