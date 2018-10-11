Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Grabs six boards in 17 minutes

Poeltl had two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 loss to the Hawks.

Poeltl shifted back to a reserve role while Pau Gasol drew the start. Regardless of who starts, Poeltl's game, while fairly potent, is not necessarily geared towards fantasy production. As a result, he's likely best reserved for use in deeper leagues.