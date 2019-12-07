Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Headed back to bench
Poeltl is expected to come off the bench Friday night against Sacramento, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Poeltl has started seven of the last eight contests, though with LaMarcus Aldridge back in action, he'll move back to a bench role. His minutes are expected to decline as a result.
