Poeltl headed to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Lakers due to an apparent ankle injury, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Poeltl felt the discomfort after throwing down a dunk in transition, and he was struggling to move back on defense, so he went to the locker room as soon as he had the chance to do so while looking to be in obvious pain. He should be treated as questionable to return to action.