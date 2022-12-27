Poeltl ended with 16 points (6-6 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 126-122 victory over the Jazz.

Poeltl was a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and missed just one of his five free-throw attempts, yet his best work was as a defender. The big man swatted four shots in the victory, tying his season-high mark. Poeltl finished one rebound shy of a double-double, which would have been his first since a massive 31-point, 14-board performance against Portland on Nov. 15.