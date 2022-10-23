Poeltl produced 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-105 victory over the 76ers.

Outside of producing his first double-double of the season, Poeltl looked impressive and came up clutch with a few plays late in the fourth quarter. Despite being considered as a potential trade asset toward the deadline, Poeltl has been one of San Antonio's most productive players and is averaging 16.0 points with 9.3 rebounds through his first three outings of the campaign.