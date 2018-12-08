Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Impressive in Friday's victory
Poeltl had 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 23 minutes during Friday's 133-120 victory over the Lakers.
Poeltl combined with much of the second unit to help guide the Spurs to a much-needed victory over the Lakers. Poeltl is starting to turn things around after a disastrous start to the season. The production is still not quite there but he is certainly trending in the right direction and owners in standard formats should keep an eye on the situation. There is a chance he quietly slips into the starting lineup at some stage which would, of course, result in added opportunity.
