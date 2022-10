Poeltl is not active for Sunday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Spurs appear to simply be resting the big man, who will be joined in street clothes by Devin Vassell, who's also a regular starter. Poeltl should be back to availability for Tuesday's game at Utah or Thursday's game against the Thunder before the regular season begins in just over a week.