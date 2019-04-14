Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Influential despite low production

Poeltl had just six points, six rebounds, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 101-96 victory over Denver.

Poeltl played 21 minutes as a starter but managed just six points and six rebounds. The numbers were far from impressive, however, he certainly impacted the game, limiting Nikola Jokic to just 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He should continue to start for the duration of the series but is unlikely to put up any sort of dominant production.