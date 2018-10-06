Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five Friday

Poeltl will start at center Friday against the Pistons, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.

Pau Gasol picked up the start during the preseason opener, but the Spurs will turn to Poeltl for Friday's contest. Poeltl posted six points and 10 rebounds in 19 minutes during the exhibition opener last weekend.

More News
Our Latest Stories