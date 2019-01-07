Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five Monday
Poeltl will start Monday against the Pistons, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl will step into the starting lineup Monday in place of Rudy Gay, who is unavailable due to a wrist injury. In his most recent start -- Dec. 31 against the Celtics -- Poeltl notched two points, six rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes.
