Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Joins starting five
Poeltl will start at power forward Wednesday against the Wizards, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl will join San Antonio's starting lineup for the first time all season as coach Gregg Popovich looks to shake things up in an attempt to help the Spurs break out of their six-game losing streak. When seeing more than 15 minutes this season, Poeltl is averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists (across 17.3 minutes per tilt).
