Poeltl finished with six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 143-100 loss to the Raptors.

Poeltl was held under 10 points for a second consecutive game Wednesday and snapped a streak of five successive outings with at least 10 rebounds. His lackluster results can somewhat be attributed to the fact that he played just 21 minutes in a game with a lopsided final score. Still, it's also been discouraging to see him attempt only eight field goals over the last two matchups. Poeltl will attempt to return to form during a back-to-back set against the Clippers and Nuggets on Friday and Saturday.