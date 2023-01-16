Poeltl notched 23 points (10-12 FG, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Sunday's 132-119 loss to the Kings.

Poeltl didn't miss a shot until the final period, going 9-of-9 from the field for 21 points through the first three quarters as the Spurs fought (unsuccessfully) to avoid their fifth consecutive loss. He finished with a team-high 23 points, his highest points total since Nov. 15, and is now shooting 54.8 percent from the field in the month of January. Poeltl also posted two blocks Sunday and has recorded two or more blocks in three of his last five contests.