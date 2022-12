Poeltl (knee) will likely be sidelined for Thursday's matchup against the Rockets, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl didn't practice Wednesday, per independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan, and will likely miss at least one more contest due to a knee bruise. The Spurs haven't released their official injury report yet, but it appears like Poeltl will be doubtful, at best.