Poeltl is probable to play in Thursday's game versus the Pelicans due to right knee soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Poeltl has played the last two games after missing the previous seven due to a knee injury. The 27-year-old big man has started in all 27 of his appearances this season. There is a chance Poeltl sits out Friday's game against Orlando, as it is the second night of a back-to-back.