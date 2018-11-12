Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Likely to play Monday
Poeltl (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against the Kings, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl was held out Saturday against the Rockets because of a sprained right ankle but he should be ready to roll for Monday. He'll remain in a bench role if he does indeed take the court.
