Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Listed as out

Poeltl (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

Poeltl is battling a sore left hamstring, and while the Spurs hoped he'd be able to play through it, it looks as though he'll be held out Wednesday night. Poeltl's absence could mean Davis Bertans will return to the starting five, which would bump LaMarcus Aldridge up to the nominal center spot.

