Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Listed as out
Poeltl (hamstring) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Poeltl is battling a sore left hamstring, and while the Spurs hoped he'd be able to play through it, it looks as though he'll be held out Wednesday night. Poeltl's absence could mean Davis Bertans will return to the starting five, which would bump LaMarcus Aldridge up to the nominal center spot.
More News
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...