Poeltl recorded 14 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and two steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 139-133 loss to that Pacers.

Poeltl gets more comfortable with his starting role with every passing game, and his surprisingly efficient lines are a saving grace for the Spurs, who desperately needed a larger presence in the frontcourt. In a matter of weeks, his fantasy stock has skyrocketed. A significant contributor of rebounds, Poeltl is a guy that might still be found on the waiver wire in shallow leagues.