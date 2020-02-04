Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Loses playing time to Aldridge
Poeltl posted four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 108-105 loss to the Clippers.
Poeltl was able to take advantage while LaMarcus Aldridge (thumb) was held out or limited in three of the prior four games, averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 boards, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 assists in 22.3 minutes over that stretch while shooting 72.4 percent from the field. Aldridge was ready to handle a more normal workload (34 minutes) Monday and didn't see any action at power forward, leaving only 14 minutes available for Poeltl as the backup center. Unless Aldridge gets hurt again or coach Gregg Popovich is more willing to use him at power forward instead of Trey Lyles and Rudy Gay, Poeltl won't profile as much for than a blocks streamer for fantasy purposes.
