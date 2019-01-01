Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Low impact in start
Poeltl started at center and finished with two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds and five assists in 20 minutes Monday in the Spurs' 120-111 win over the Celtics.
With Rudy Gay (wrist) sitting out, LaMarcus Aldridge shifted over from center to power forward to open up a spot on the top unit for Poeltl. The lineup change didn't yield a major minutes boost for Poeltl, who also failed to take advantage of the assignment by shooting uncharacteristically poor from the field and finishing without a block. Gay's injury isn't believed to be a long-term concern, so Poeltl could return to the bench as soon as Thursday against the Raptors.
