Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Meager numbers in start
Poeltl put up eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 24 minutes Saturday in the Spurs' 125-105 loss to the Jazz.
Poeltl drew his second start in as many games with Rudy Gay (ankle) sitting out. Even if Gay's injury proves to be a multi-game concern that allows Poeltl to stick on the top unit, he probably won't offer much appeal as a punt play in DFS. Over his eight starts this season, Poeltl is averaging just 3.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.4 minutes per game.
