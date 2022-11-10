Poeltl provided 22 points (10-12 FG, 2-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 overtime loss to the Grizzlies.

Poeltl finished with a team-high-tying scoring total which marked a new season-high for the center. Poeltl, who finished one rebound shy of recording his fifth double-double of the year, has scored 20 or more points in three games this season.