Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Nears double-double in Game 4 loss
Poeltl pitched in eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.
Poeltl was one of two Spurs to earn at least 30 minutes, and he continues to spend the majority of contests covering Nikola Jokic. Poeltl has now seen 30-plus minutes in consecutive tilts, and he's been posting solid rebounding numbers here in these playoffs. Still, his production across most categories remains limited.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...