Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Nears double-double in Game 4 loss

Poeltl pitched in eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.

Poeltl was one of two Spurs to earn at least 30 minutes, and he continues to spend the majority of contests covering Nikola Jokic. Poeltl has now seen 30-plus minutes in consecutive tilts, and he's been posting solid rebounding numbers here in these playoffs. Still, his production across most categories remains limited.

