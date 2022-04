Poeltl (back) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Mavericks, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

Poeltl was one of many Spurs' regulars to be sidelined Saturday, but they are all expected to be back in the rotation Sunday. Over his last seven appearances, the sixth-year big man has averaged 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocks in 27.4 minutes per game.