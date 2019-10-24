Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Not starting opener
Poeltl is not starting Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Poeltl started three of San Antonio's five preseason games, but it will be Trey Lyles who gets the nod in Wednesday's season opener. Across 89 preseason minutes, Poeltl tallied 40 points, 28 rebounds, nine assists and five blocks.
