Poeltl won't take the floor Wednesday versus the Thunder due to a bone bruise in his right knee, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.
Poeltl was expected to sit after he could not practice Tuesday, and the team has now made that official. The big man's absence could make way for additional minutes for Zach Collins, Charles Bassey and Gorgui Dieng.
