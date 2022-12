Poeltl (knee) is listed out for Thursday's game against the Rockets, Ty Jager of PoundingTheRock.com reports.

A report earlier in the day suggested Poeltl would likely miss the contest, and the team has now officially confirmed as such after he missed practice Wednesday. The big man's next opportunity to suit up arrives Saturday versus the Heat, while Zach Collins, Charles Bassey and Gorgui Dieng are candidates to shoulder heavier workloads in his absence.