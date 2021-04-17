Poeltl will rest Saturday against the Suns.
Poeltl hasn't missed a game all season. He's started the past 33 games and has averaged 10.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 1.8 assists in 29.8 minutes. His absence will open up minutes for Gorgui Dieng and Drew Eubanks.
More News
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Solid numbers in loss•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Strong two-way performance•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Strong production continues despite loss•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Logs fourth-straight double-double•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Records double-double in loss•
-
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Another double-double in win•