Poeltl (rest) is unavailable Sunday against the 76ers, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The 25-year-old will be sidelined for the front half of the back-to-back set, with DeMar DeRozan (rest) and Dejounte Murray (knee) also sitting for San Antonio. Poeltl should be back in the lineup Monday against the Jazz. Drew Eubanks and Gorgui Dieng should split work at center for the Spurs on Sunday.