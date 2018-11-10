Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Out Saturday vs. Rockets
Poeltl is out Saturday against the Rockets due to a sprained right ankle, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl may have picked up the injury during Wednesday's game against Miami. With Pau Gasol (foot) also out, Chimezie Metu may see backup minutes at center.
