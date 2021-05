Poeltl (rest) will miss Saturday's contest against the Suns, Ty Jager reports.

With the Spurs having clinched the 10th seed in the Western Conference, Poeltl will rest Saturday. Poeltl has been playing well recently, averaging 7.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over the team's last three games. With the center out of Saturday's game expect Drew Eubanks and Gorgui Dieng to see much more court time.