Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Out with knee bruise

Poeltl suffered a right knee bruise and won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Poeltl received the spot start in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder), but he played only four minutes and didn't score a points before sustaining the injury during the first quarter. Luke Samanic is up from the G League and could be primed for his NBA debut given San Antonio's frontcourt injuries.