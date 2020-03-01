Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Out with knee bruise
Poeltl suffered a right knee bruise and won't return to Saturday's game against the Magic, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Poeltl received the spot start in place of LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder), but he played only four minutes and didn't score a points before sustaining the injury during the first quarter. Luke Samanic is up from the G League and could be primed for his NBA debut given San Antonio's frontcourt injuries.
