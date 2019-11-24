Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Perfect from field
Poeltl had 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Knicks.
In an attempt to shake off the losing streak, Gregg Popovich has started Poeltl at center in the last three games and it has paid off -- the young big man has registered double-digit points and/or rebounds in each of the last four outings where he has played 20 or more minutes. That trend should continue ahead of Monday's home matchup against the Lakers.
