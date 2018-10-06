Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays 14 minutes as starter in Friday's win
Poeltl provided two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Friday's 117-93 win over the Pistons.
Poeltl drew the start while Pau Gasol thrived coming off the bench. It's possible the younger and more defensively agile Poeltl will hold onto the starting center spot, as that lineup could probably use a few glue guys surrounding the high-scoring duo of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Regardless, unless Poeltl is earning a substantial load of minutes, he might not be able to statistically out-produce Gasol, who could be an offensive focal point if he sticks with the second unit.
