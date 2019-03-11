Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays big minutes in return

Poeltl (hamstring) re-entered the starting five at center and logged 27 minutes in Sunday's 121-114 win over the Bucks, finishing with eight points (4-4 FG), eight rebounds and three assists.

Poeltl was sidelined for the Spurs' previous game Wednesday in Atlanta due to the injury, but the extended break between contests provided sufficient recovery time. The big man has averaged 7.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while shooting 68.4 percent from the field over his last four appearances, all starts. The Spurs seem committed to using Rudy Gay off the bench at the moment, so Poeltl looks likely to stick on the top unit as part of a super-sized frontcourt with LaMarcus Aldridge.