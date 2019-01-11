Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays eight minutes in win
Poeltl had one rebound, one assist, and one block in eight minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime win against the Thunder.
Poeltl returned to a reserve role with Pau Gasol moving into the starting lineup. Moreover, Poeltl was the only Spur that played but didn't earn double-digit minutes. Gasol's return appears to be resulting in reduced responsibility and opportunity for Poeltl.
More News
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.