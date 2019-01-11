Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays eight minutes in win

Poeltl had one rebound, one assist, and one block in eight minutes during Thursday's 154-147 double overtime win against the Thunder.

Poeltl returned to a reserve role with Pau Gasol moving into the starting lineup. Moreover, Poeltl was the only Spur that played but didn't earn double-digit minutes. Gasol's return appears to be resulting in reduced responsibility and opportunity for Poeltl.

