Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays just seven minutes despite starting role
Poeltl finished with just four points to go with four rebounds and two assists in seven minutes during Wednesday's 112-108 victory over the Timberwolves.
Poeltl was given the starting nod over Pau Gasol but managed to see just seven minutes of action in what was a blow for his owners. The Timberwolves were forced to go small with Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble which could partly explain the low minutes for Poeltl. It appears as though his role could fluctuate from night-to-night leaving him as more of a deeper league option at this stage. Should he eventually find his way into some consistent minutes he certainly has some upside and so owners should keep one eye on the situation at all times.
