Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays minor bench role in win

Poeltl logged 13 minutes and supplied two points (1-1 FG), four rebounds and one assist Monday in the Spurs' 126-104 win over the Bucks.

Poeltl's ability to protect the rim and convert from the field at a high clip has made him a mainstay in coach Gregg Popovich's rotation all season, but the center rarely receives enough playing time to make a major impact for fantasy purposes. He's eclipsed 20 minutes just twice in his 13 appearances since moving to the bench, and his role is unlikely to expand while LaMarcus Aldridge is healthy.