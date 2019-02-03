Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays seven minutes in win
Poeltl pitched in two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists, and one block in seven minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.
Poeltl saw less than half as much playing time as veteran Pau Gasol (15 minutes). Poeltl hasn't earned double-digit minutes in four of the last five games, and neither he nor Gasol are trustworthy fantasy options outside of the very deepest formats.
