Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Plays seven minutes in win

Poeltl pitched in two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds, two assists, and one block in seven minutes during Saturday's 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

Poeltl saw less than half as much playing time as veteran Pau Gasol (15 minutes). Poeltl hasn't earned double-digit minutes in four of the last five games, and neither he nor Gasol are trustworthy fantasy options outside of the very deepest formats.